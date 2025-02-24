Czech President reveals how “peace” with Russia will be a betrayal for Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel said that all European countries want Ukraine to have a lasting peace, but not peace at any cost. Peace that is built on the humiliation of the victim, when Russia is rewarded for its aggression, will not be real peace, it will be a betrayal. Pavel said this during the Support Ukraine summit, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I have no doubt that the ultimate goal of this aggression is to wipe Ukraine off the map. I want to say that Ukrainians are unbreakable, and they deserve not only our respect but also our admiration. We all want a lasting peace in Ukraine, but not peace at any cost. Peace that is built on humiliation of the victim, when we reward Russia for its aggression, will not be real peace, it will be a betrayal - Paul said.

He noted that every agreement should be acceptable to Ukraine and should be negotiated with Ukraine's participation.

"Every negotiation must begin with a clear recognition of who the aggressor is and who the victim is. Mr. Volodymyr (Zelenskyy - ed.), you are a democratically elected president by Ukrainians and your legitimacy remains beyond doubt," Pavel added.

According to him, it is Europe's duty to ensure that Ukraine survives this war. In addition, he said he fully supports the idea that European countries should provide weapons to Ukraine and continue to provide financial assistance.

"We have to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest position in the negotiations, and the ultimate goal should be NATO membership," the Czech president said.

