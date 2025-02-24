ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Czech President reveals how “peace” with Russia will be a betrayal for Ukraine

Czech President reveals how “peace” with Russia will be a betrayal for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23422 views

Piotr Pawel said that peace cannot be achieved at any cost and should not humiliate Ukraine as a victim of aggression. He emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine and its accession to NATO.

Czech President Petr Pavel said that all European countries want Ukraine to have a lasting peace, but not peace at any cost. Peace that is built on the humiliation of the victim, when Russia is rewarded for its aggression, will not be real peace, it will be a betrayal. Pavel said this during the Support Ukraine summit, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

I have no doubt that the ultimate goal of this aggression is to wipe Ukraine off the map. I want to say that Ukrainians are unbreakable, and they deserve not only our respect but also our admiration. We all want a lasting peace in Ukraine, but not peace at any cost. Peace that is built on humiliation of the victim, when we reward Russia for its aggression, will not be real peace, it will be a betrayal

- Paul said.

He noted that every agreement should be acceptable to Ukraine and should be negotiated with Ukraine's participation.

"Every negotiation must begin with a clear recognition of who the aggressor is and who the victim is. Mr. Volodymyr (Zelenskyy - ed.), you are a democratically elected president by Ukrainians and your legitimacy remains beyond doubt," Pavel added.

According to him, it is Europe's duty to ensure that Ukraine survives this war. In addition, he said he fully supports the idea that European countries should provide weapons to Ukraine and continue to provide financial assistance.

"We have to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest position in the negotiations, and the ultimate goal should be NATO membership," the Czech president said.

Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll24.01.25, 11:04 • 28074 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
natoNATO
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

