Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll

Just over two-fifths of Czech citizens continued to be interested in the situation in Ukraine at the end of 2024. Previously, this figure was almost 15% higher.

Reported by UNN with reference to Center for Public Opinion Research of the Institute of Sociology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (CVVM).

Details

Czech citizens' interest in Ukraine's events has declined - according to the latest polls, the respective figure fell by 14%. It is now known that in the last quarter of 2024, just over two-fifths (43%) of the Czech public were interested in the situation in Ukraine.

In the survey, which was conducted from mid-September to the end of November 2024, the Public Opinion Research Center also asked a number of questions about Russia's war in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted to find out whether the country's representatives consider Russia's war against Ukraine a threat to the security of the Czech Republic, Europe and world peace, how citizens view the government's steps to support Ukraine and what they think the international community should do.

Slightly more than seven in ten citizens consider the situation with Russia's war in Ukraine a threat to world peace (73%) and European security (71%), and about two-thirds consider it a threat to the security of the Czech Republic (66%).

More than one-third of citizens (36%) agree with the government's steps to support Ukraine, while almost three-fifths of the majority (58%) disagree.

Less than one-third (32%) of Czech citizens believe that the Czech government supports Ukraine adequately.

Only a small portion of respondents said it was too little supported (4%), and almost three-fifths of the majority (58%) said it was too much supported.

A significant majority of citizens agree with the international community's diplomatic pressure on Russia (73%).

Less than half would agree with complete political and economic isolation of Russia (49%).

More than two-fifths approve of financial assistance (45%) and support military aid (42%) to Ukraine.

On the other hand, only a little more than a tenth (11%) of the Czech public would support sending soldiers into combat.

