Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 86305 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100217 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108142 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111021 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131588 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103749 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113436 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116995 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119578 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 63501 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114252 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 34475 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 86316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156878 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31061 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119578 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140280 views
Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll

Czechs are less interested in Ukraine, but support pressure on Russia - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28084 views

Czechs' interest in the situation in Ukraine has decreased by 14% to 43% of the population. At the same time, 73% of citizens support diplomatic pressure on Russia, and 42% approve of military assistance to Ukraine.

Just over two-fifths of Czech citizens continued to be interested in the situation in Ukraine at the end of 2024. Previously, this figure was almost 15% higher.

Reported by UNN with reference to Center for Public Opinion Research of the Institute of Sociology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (CVVM).

Details

Czech citizens' interest in Ukraine's events has declined - according to the latest polls, the respective figure fell by 14%. It is now known that in the last quarter of 2024, just over two-fifths (43%) of the Czech public were interested in the situation in Ukraine.

In the survey, which was conducted from mid-September to the end of November 2024, the Public Opinion Research Center also asked a number of questions about Russia's war in Ukraine.

Czech Senate recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide18.12.24, 14:42 • 17021 view

The survey was conducted to find out whether the country's representatives consider Russia's war against Ukraine a threat to the security of the Czech Republic, Europe and world peace, how citizens view the government's steps to support Ukraine and what they think the international community should do.

Slightly more than seven in ten citizens consider the situation with Russia's war in Ukraine a threat to world peace (73%) and European security (71%), and about two-thirds consider it a threat to the security of the Czech Republic (66%).

More than one-third of citizens (36%) agree with the government's steps to support Ukraine, while almost three-fifths of the majority (58%) disagree.

Less than one-third (32%) of Czech citizens believe that the Czech government supports Ukraine adequately.

Court in Prague sentences Russian "self-defense" activist Franchetti to 5 years in prison - media07.08.24, 21:24 • 50833 views

Only a small portion of respondents said it was too little supported (4%), and almost three-fifths of the majority (58%) said it was too much supported.

A significant majority of citizens agree with the international community's diplomatic pressure on Russia (73%).

Less than half would agree with complete political and economic isolation of Russia (49%).

Image

More than two-fifths approve of financial assistance (45%) and support military aid (42%) to Ukraine.

On the other hand, only a little more than a tenth (11%) of the Czech public would support sending soldiers into combat.

The Czech Senate passed a law banning the granting of Czech citizenship to Russians who have not renounced their Russian passports23.01.25, 04:47 • 35614 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
praguePrague
czech-republicCzech Republic
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising