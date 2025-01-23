The Czech Senate passed a law banning the granting of Czech citizenship to Russians who have not renounced their Russian passports

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100388 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101746 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109717 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133727 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136891 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121368 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116285 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46409 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133729 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136893 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168306 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157980 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33050 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46409 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116285 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121368 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140788 views
The Czech Senate passed a law banning the granting of Czech citizenship to Russians who have not renounced their Russian passports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35615 views

The Czech Senate submits to the President a law prohibiting the granting of citizenship to Russians without renouncing their Russian passports. The Lex Ukrajina law also extends temporary protection for Ukrainians for a year.

The Czech Republic will no longer grant citizenship to Russians who have not renounced their passports of the aggressor state. This was reported by Seznam Zpravy with reference to the law Lex Ukrajina, which the Czech Senate submitted to President Petr Pavel for signature on January 22, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that one of the amendments to this law introduces a ban on granting Czech citizenship to Russian citizens who have not renounced their passports of the aggressor country. The president is likely to sign it on January 29 this year.

The Lex Ukraina law extends the temporary protection of Ukrainians in the country for another year. However, one of the amendments provides for a ban on issuing citizenship to people who hold a Russian passport.

The Senate failed to pass the law, but 52 of the 73 lawmakers who did not support the document did not submit their own amendments.

This means that the law will go to President Petro Poroshenko in its approved form

- the publication writes.

The senators were not satisfied with three amendments concerning criminal liability for activities in favor of a foreign state, granting Russians Czech citizenship only if they renounce their Russian citizenship, and allowing school principals to announce a later date for enrolling Ukrainian children in the first three grades. These amendments were proposed to be removed from the law.

At the same time, the authors of the law emphasize that the complication of obtaining an EU passport for Russians is justified, since Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for three years. In addition, the Russian diaspora in the Czech Republic includes many supporters of the Kremlin and people associated with the special services of the aggressor state.

The adopted amendment to the law stipulates that all current applications for Czech citizenship from Russians aged 15 and older will be suspended until the Lex Ukraina law expires, which in the new version is indefinite. The amendment will not apply to refugees, children under 15, or those who have made a special contribution to the Czech economy or culture.

Recall

Estonia's ruling coalition is planning to introduce urgent amendments to the constitution regarding voting rights. Citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus will lose the right to vote in the 2025 local elections.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
czech-republicCzech Republic
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

