Czech government is cautious about sending military contingent to Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28773 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49935 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 95989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55635 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112375 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150240 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54931 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106970 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66743 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 29305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 54142 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 96200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141093 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173543 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 54142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133144 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135037 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163445 views
Czech government is cautious about sending military contingent to Ukraine

Czech government is cautious about sending military contingent to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23495 views

Czech officials expressed doubts about sending troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission. The decision will depend on the parameters of the ceasefire and the participation of allies, especially the United States.

Czech officials have expressed serious doubts about the prospect of deploying Czech troops in a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Defense Minister Jana Černohová emphasized that the decision to deploy troops would depend on the specific parameters of the ceasefire and the level of allied involvement, including US support. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Chernokhova emphasized that current discussions about Czech military involvement are "very premature.

Any decision on our involvement will depend on the specific parameters of the ceasefire and the level of participation of our allies, including the support of the United States,

- Chernokhova told Deník N, emphasizing the need for clear conditions before taking any action.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala reinforced this cautious approach. "We will certainly decide when the terms of any agreement and other parameters are clear. At the moment, the most important thing is to agree on a just and sustainable peace," Fiala said.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky also expressed a similar approach. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, on the other hand, was more open to the idea, saying that if a peacekeeping mission is established, the Czech Republic should participate because it is in its own interests.

According to Czech President Petr Pavel, in order to deploy peacekeeping or stabilization troops somewhere, there must be a clear and understandable mandate.

Both sides must agree to this. That is, Ukraine and Russia. We already had to deal with this in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea, and even then Russia did not agree,

- said the Czech president.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties ANO (Patriots) and ESN (Freedom and Direct Democracy) strongly opposed the idea of sending Czech troops abroad, sharply dissociating themselves from the government's cautious approach.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump saidthat he is not against the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine. However, he stated that there would be no US military in Ukraine.

Politico reportedthat UK lawmakers from the main parties plan to put to a vote Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine as part of the post-war process.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

