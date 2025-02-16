Petr Pavel says Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition will continue

The Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from third countries has resulted in the supply of at least 1.6 million units of ammunition. This was reported by the Reuters news agency with reference to the statement of the Czech President, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 15, Czech President Petr Pavel said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that funding for the supplies was secured until April and that the initiative would continue after that date.

According to , the Czech Republic has been raising money from its NATO allies for exactly a year now, and then, using its connections in countries that do not want to openly support Ukraine, it buys artillery shells from them and delivers them to Ukraine. According to Pavlo, enough money has been raised to cover Ukraine's needs for shells.

Now we cannot afford to take our foot off the gas pedal, so to speak, when the finish line may be somewhere in the fog ahead, but we will have to support Ukraine, at least until some kind of peace agreement is implemented and until we are sure that Ukraine can stand on its own two feet - Peter Paul said.

According to the Czech President, over the past year, Ukraine has received 1.6 million large-caliber ammunition.

In October last year, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the initiative would achieve the goal of supplying half a million shells by the end of 2024 - writes Reuters.

A source in the Czech government, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the news agency on Saturday, February 15, that half a million were only 155-mm artillery shells, while the rest were other types of shells with a caliber greater than 100 mm.

Recall

Petr Pavel stated that Europe needs to define its position and "red lines" for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kyiv, the European position will need to be coordinated with American allies.

