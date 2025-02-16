Petr Pavel says Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition will continue

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11600 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53448 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78221 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118175 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101241 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113094 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116735 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153806 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91307 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59023 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27403 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49130 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106867 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118178 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144407 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176716 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134440 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136351 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164573 views
Actual
Petr Pavel says Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition will continue

Petr Pavel says Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition will continue

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33825 views

The Czech initiative has delivered 1.6 million artillery shells to Ukraine. Funding has been secured until April, and the initiative will continue, Czech President Petr Pavel said.

The Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from third countries has resulted in the supply of at least 1.6 million units of ammunition. This was reported by the Reuters news agency with reference to the statement of the Czech President, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 15, Czech President Petr Pavel said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that funding for the supplies was secured until April and that the initiative would continue after that date.

According to , the Czech Republic has been raising money from its NATO allies for exactly a year now, and then, using its connections in countries that do not want to openly support Ukraine, it buys artillery shells from them and delivers them to Ukraine. According to Pavlo, enough money has been raised to cover Ukraine's needs for shells.

Now we cannot afford to take our foot off the gas pedal, so to speak, when the finish line may be somewhere in the fog ahead, but we will have to support Ukraine, at least until some kind of peace agreement is implemented and until we are sure that Ukraine can stand on its own two feet

- Peter Paul said.

According to the Czech President, over the past year, Ukraine has received 1.6 million large-caliber ammunition.

In October last year, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the initiative would achieve the goal of supplying half a million shells by the end of 2024

- writes Reuters.

A source in the Czech government, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the news agency on Saturday, February 15, that half a million were only 155-mm artillery shells, while the rest were other types of shells with a caliber greater than 100 mm.

Recall

Petr Pavel stated that Europe needs to define its position and "red lines" for negotiations with Ukraine. After agreeing with Kyiv, the European position will need to be coordinated with American allies.

Czech Republic changes rules for Ukrainian refugees: what you need to know06.02.25, 18:17 • 57954 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
natoNATO
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising