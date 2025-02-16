EU will not create a joint army to protect against Russia - Polish Foreign Minister

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 3435 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 47318 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105439 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74367 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117187 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101010 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113058 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153176 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109924 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 86435 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 53488 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81767 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 40840 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143853 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 40840 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81767 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134185 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136089 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164358 views
EU will not create a joint army to protect against Russia - Polish Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69775 views

European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into a single structure. The EU is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities and is forming a reinforced brigade.

European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into one common structure to counter threats from Russia. At the same time, the European Union is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities, including the creation of a reinforced brigade. Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with TVP World, UNN reports.

Details

"We have to be careful with this term, because people understand it differently... If it means the unification of national armies, this will not happen... But I have always advocated that Europe, the European Union, should develop its own defense capabilities," Sikorsky said when asked about the possibility of creating a European army.

According to him, the EU is currently forming a reinforced brigade.

If the United States wants us to step up our defense efforts, it should include a national component, a NATO component, but I also think we need a European component, as well as EU subsidies for the defense industry to increase our production capacity. And also to create a European force worthy of its name

- Sikorsky noted.

He also reiterated that the deployment of Polish troops to Ukraine "is not being considered, as Poland's duty to NATO is to defend its eastern flank, i.e. its own territory.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a European armed force. 

Petr Pavel says Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition will continue

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPoliticsNews of the World
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

