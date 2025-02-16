EU will not create a joint army to protect against Russia - Polish Foreign Minister

European countries do not plan to unite their national armies into one common structure to counter threats from Russia. At the same time, the European Union is working to strengthen its own defense capabilities, including the creation of a reinforced brigade. Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with TVP World, UNN reports.

"We have to be careful with this term, because people understand it differently... If it means the unification of national armies, this will not happen... But I have always advocated that Europe, the European Union, should develop its own defense capabilities," Sikorsky said when asked about the possibility of creating a European army.

According to him, the EU is currently forming a reinforced brigade.

If the United States wants us to step up our defense efforts, it should include a national component, a NATO component, but I also think we need a European component, as well as EU subsidies for the defense industry to increase our production capacity. And also to create a European force worthy of its name - Sikorsky noted.

He also reiterated that the deployment of Polish troops to Ukraine "is not being considered, as Poland's duty to NATO is to defend its eastern flank, i.e. its own territory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a European armed force.

