For the President of Slovakia, the "coalition of the willing" has no effect: he believes that it is necessary to act at the EU and NATO level

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine "has no effect", expressing the opinion that it is necessary to act at the level of the entire EU and NATO, and calls the rest "pseudo-groups", UNN writes with reference to Denník N.

Details

"Let's go back and act at the level of the EU and NATO. This will undoubtedly be more permanent than creating pseudo-groups of countries that change day by day and unnecessarily violate unity in the Alliance or the European Union," Pellegrini said at a conference in Bratislava.

Slovakia is not invited to the negotiations of Ukraine's largest allies, the publication notes.

According to the publication, both the EU and NATO make unanimous decisions on some key issues. But, for example, Hungary, whose position on developments in Ukraine differs significantly from that of most other member states of the bloc, may block or delay some fundamental steps.

According to Pellegrini, Czech President Petr Pavel may have been "alone" in his opinion on the readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a possible peacekeeping mission. However, Britain and France are also considering such a move, the publication notes.

A technical meeting of Ukrainian representatives with partners is planned in Turkey as part of the creation of a "coalition of the willing" - sources

Addition

The "coalition of the willing" was launched on February 17, when French President Emmanuel Macron convened a small meeting of leaders in response to a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Less than two weeks later, on March 2, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a second meeting of leaders in London with a longer list of attendees. There was another meeting in London on March 15.

The fourth meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place in Paris on March 27. It is now a coalition of more than 30 countries that have pledged to step up support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. The meeting in Paris discussed financial and military support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and the EU's 2030 readiness plan.

Another meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place at NATO headquarters on April 10.

Britain and France will accelerate military planning of a "coalition of the willing" within two weeks