Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.

Ukraine has received 500,000 155-mm artillery shells purchased outside Europe last year as part of the Czech Republic's initiative. This initiative was supported by 18 countries. This is reported by Barron's, according to UNN.

The initiative, known as the Czech Ammunition Initiative, has provided 500,000 155-millimeter artillery shells 

- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told reporters.

18 countries, including Canada, Germany, and Portugal, have raised about $1.8 billion to purchase 155-mm shells for Ukraine. The first batch was shipped in June last year.

In total, in 2024, according to Fiala, the Czech Republic mediated the supply of about 1.5 million shells. He added that Prague continues to send tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine every month. The supply of ammunition partially compensates for the failure to fulfill the EU's promise to supply one million shells to Ukraine by the end of March this year, which was disrupted due to limited production capacity.

Fiala also said that the West should use Russian assets frozen after the invasion to finance the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

Recall

On February 15, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine from third countries had delivered at least 1.6 million units. Financing for the supplies has been secured until April, and the initiative will continue beyond that date.

As reported by Reuters, last October, Petr Fiala saidthat the initiative would reach the goal of supplying half a million shells by the end of 2024. A Czech government source told the news agency on February 15 that the half-million was only for 155-mm artillery shells, with the rest being other types of shells larger than 100 mm.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
praguePrague
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
portugalPortugal
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising