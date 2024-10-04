Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94859 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160481 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134286 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141086 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138065 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179011 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170201 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104691 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139061 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138716 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82347 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106724 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108881 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160485 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179015 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170204 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186694 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138716 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139061 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145418 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136908 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153896 views
Actual
Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine

Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56454 views

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed a desire to restore economic relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine ends. He is also in favor of maintaining the transit of Russian raw materials to Europe through Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants to restore normal relations with Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine, which has been resisting the Russian military invasion since February 2022, Slovak media outlet Dennik N reports, according to UNN.

Details

"If the war ends during the mandate of this government, I will do everything to restore economic and normal relations with the Russian Federation. The European Union needs the Russian Federation, the Russian Federation needs the European Union. Friendly relations with Ukraine will be very important for us," said Fico, whose current government's mandate will expire in 2027. He added that "the conflict in Ukraine has no military solution.

In his speech, without further details, he also stated that Czech President Petr Pavel "has already changed his position on the war in Ukraine". As indicated, he did not provide any details. However, the publication cites Pavel's interview with the New York Times as an example.

Czech President: Ukraine should build more realistic scenarios for ending the war23.09.24, 23:27 • 69866 views

Fico reportedly also spoke in favor of maintaining the transit of Russian raw materials to Europe through Ukraine. Ahead of a meeting between the Slovak and Ukrainian governments scheduled for next week, he said he would like Ukraine to remain a transit country for raw materials that he said Europe needs.

Addendum

EU countries have started to reduce their dependence on gas from Russia, for example. The current agreement on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe expires at the end of this year. Kyiv has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to extend it. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU banned imports of Russian oil; an exception was granted to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic for supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising