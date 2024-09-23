Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, said that Kyiv should accept that some territories may remain under Russian control, at least “temporarily.” This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

With Russia-friendly populist leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban undermining European unity and fatigue from 19 months of war “growing everywhere,” Ukraine will need to be realistic about its prospects for regaining territory occupied by Russia. The most likely outcome of the war will be that part of Ukraine's territory will be temporarily under Russian occupation, - the statement said.

Paul predicts that the situation could drag on for years, and the end of the war will probably be somewhere in the middle, without either side being defeated.

As Pavel explained, neither Ukraine nor Russia can expect to achieve their maximalist goals. For Ukraine, this includes the return of all its territory, including Crimea. For Russia, this means demanding that Ukraine formally cede land claimed by Moscow, including four regions that are only partially controlled by Russian troops.

Talking about the defeat of Ukraine or the defeat of Russia is simply not going to happen, so the end will be somewhere in the middle, - Paul said.

Pavel also dismissed as “nonsense” the persistent calls by populist leaders such as Orban that Ukraine should immediately ask for peace and stop draining resources that would be better spent on Europe's internal needs.

However, according to him, Ukrainians should be “realistic about the support they can get.

Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia