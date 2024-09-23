ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105150 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110384 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178562 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143686 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146730 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140372 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187932 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112196 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177843 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104810 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President: Ukraine should build more realistic scenarios for ending the war

Czech President: Ukraine should build more realistic scenarios for ending the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69867 views

Piotr Pawel believes that part of the Ukrainian territory may temporarily remain under Russian occupation. He predicts that the war could drag on for years, with its end “somewhere in the middle.

Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, said that Kyiv should accept that some territories may remain under Russian control, at least “temporarily.” This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

With Russia-friendly populist leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban undermining European unity and fatigue from 19 months of war “growing everywhere,” Ukraine will need to be realistic about its prospects for regaining territory occupied by Russia. The most likely outcome of the war will be that part of Ukraine's territory will be temporarily under Russian occupation,

- the statement said.

Paul predicts that the situation could drag on for years, and the end of the war will probably be somewhere in the middle, without either side being defeated.

As Pavel explained, neither Ukraine nor Russia can expect to achieve their maximalist goals. For Ukraine, this includes the return of all its territory, including Crimea. For Russia, this means demanding that Ukraine formally cede land claimed by Moscow, including four regions that are only partially controlled by Russian troops.

Talking about the defeat of Ukraine or the defeat of Russia is simply not going to happen, so the end will be somewhere in the middle,

- Paul said.

Pavel also dismissed as “nonsense” the persistent calls by populist leaders such as Orban that Ukraine should immediately ask for peace and stop draining resources that would be better spent on Europe's internal needs.

However, according to him, Ukrainians should be “realistic about the support they can get.

Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia29.08.24, 22:35 • 78238 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
natoNATO
czech-republicCzech Republic
krymCrimea
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising