Czech President Petr Pavel believes that Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia using F-16 aircraft, which it received from European allies, in particular Denmark and the Netherlands. Pavel said this during a visit to Paris, where he took part in the opening of the Summer Paralympics, novinky.cz reports UNN.

Details

According to him, while the international community is helping Ukraine financially in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to use the weapons provided to it to defend itself against Russian aggression. Pavlo emphasized that Ukraine has every right to attack targets on Russian territory, as it was Russia that started the aggression and continues to strike at Ukrainian territory.

“The one who holds the main card is President Putin. He can end the war at any time, and it depends only on his decision,” Pavel said.

So far, the Russian side has not shown any willingness to negotiate peace and continues to insist on achieving its goals in the so-called “special operation.

