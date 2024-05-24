Czech President Petr Pavel hospitalized after motorcycle accident
Czech President Petr Pavel was hospitalized with non-serious injuries after a motorcycle accident on a closed race track.
The Czech President has been hospitalized after a motorcycle accident. This was reported by České noviny, according to UNN.
Details
Czech President Petr Pavel was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident.
According to the President's office, Pavel's injuries are not serious, but he will be under observation in a hospital in Prague for some time.
A presidential spokesman later told Czech media that 62-year-old Pavel would spend several days in the hospital.
Local media reports that the accident occurred on a closed race track, so the police are not investigating.
