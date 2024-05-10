ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Czech Republic hands over first F-16 trainer to Ukraine - Air Force

Czech Republic hands over first F-16 trainer to Ukraine - Air Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22584 views

The Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with the first F-16 fighter jet trainer, and Ukrainian specialists are already testing its main module and preparing it for operation as part of efforts to strengthen Ukraine's aviation capabilities and pilot training.

The Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with the first F-16 fighter jet simulator, and Ukrainian specialists are already testing its main module and preparing it for operation. This was announced on Friday by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reported.

The Czech Republic has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to a tactical aviation brigade. Its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists

- Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

He expressed gratitude to all those who help Ukraine strengthen its aviation component. "Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful training and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative," the commander said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising