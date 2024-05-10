Czech Republic hands over first F-16 trainer to Ukraine - Air Force

The Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with the first F-16 fighter jet simulator, and Ukrainian specialists are already testing its main module and preparing it for operation. This was announced on Friday by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reported.

The Czech Republic has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to a tactical aviation brigade. Its main module is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

He expressed gratitude to all those who help Ukraine strengthen its aviation component. "Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful training and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative," the commander said.

