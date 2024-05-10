The final stage of pilot training on F-16: the Air Force revealed details

Ukrainian pilots in two countries are in the final stages of training on F-16 fighter jets, and they will operate these aircraft in Ukrainian skies as soon as they are delivered. This was announced on Friday during a telethon by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, UNN reports.

We have pilots who are already at the final stage of training, in particular, on F-16s, honing their skills and working on various targets, including small ones. (...) We are currently in the final stages of training pilots in Denmark and the United States, and they are already training on F-16s. As soon as the planes are transferred to Ukraine, of course, these pilots will be the first to work in our Ukrainian skies - Evlash said.

According to him, the aircraft will strengthen the air defense and the capabilities of the Defense Forces in general, and their delivery is expected "as soon as possible", "since we need them the day before yesterday, if we can say so".

