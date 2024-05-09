There are pilots who are completing training on F-16 - Yevlash

There are Ukrainian pilots who are completing their training on F-16 fighters. This was announced by the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Preparations are ongoing, this process is constantly continuing at different levels and we already have pilots who are directly completing their training on the F-16. As soon as it becomes possible, F-16s will arrive in Ukraine. Of course, these pilots will be ready to perform combat missions directly in the Ukrainian skies, - Yevlash said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side continues to constantly support the negotiation process with international partners on F-16 fighters.

We continue to support the negotiation process, including discussing the aircraft we need to perform effective combat missions. We are waiting for them as soon as possible and, of course, like all Ukrainians, we are waiting for F-16s to fly in the Ukrainian sky, - Yevlash said.

Ukrainian pilots, together with engineers, continue ongoing training on the F-16. According to Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, this process is ongoing.

Dutch Defense Minister Kaysa Ollongren said that this summer Ukraine will start receiving the first F-16 fighter jets. Initially, Ukraine will receive the planes from Denmark. However, by this time, Kyiv must prepare the infrastructure for the fighters and ensure that they can be maintained.