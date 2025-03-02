Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine
Czech President Petr Pavel called for a broad international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that peace on the terms of the aggressor is a surrender and will encourage future invaders.
The Czech Republic calls for the creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. This was reported by Czech President Petr Pavel, UNN reports.
Czech President Petr Pavel called for the formation of a broad international coalition in support of a just peace for Ukraine. In his opinion, any concessions to the aggressor will only contribute to new threats to the world, and peace imposed by force is nothing but surrender.
It is time to start considering a broad coalition of supporters of a just peace in Ukraine. "Peace" on the terms of the aggressor is called surrender and will only embolden all current and future aggressors. The free world must stand up to evil
