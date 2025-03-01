Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100346 views

Leaders of European countries, Canada, and the EU leadership spoke out in support of Ukraine after Zelenskyy's conflict with Trump at the White House. World leaders issued statements in defense of Ukraine's position.

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

European leaders have expressed support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine after a skirmish with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, UNN reports.

Details

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote on his Facebook page that "what we saw today from the White House is serious and disappointing.

Ukraine still needs the support of the United States, and the security and future of Ukraine is also important to the United States and Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very difficult and brutal time, under attack from Russia. For Trump to accuse Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III is deeply unfounded, and I reject that statement. Norway stands with Ukraine in its fight for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,

- Stier wrote.

On social networking site X, he noted that "Norway supports Ukraine in its just struggle for a just and lasting peace.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized that "Russia has illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine, and for three years now, Ukrainians have been fighting with courage and fortitude.

Their struggle for democracy, freedom and sovereignty is important to all of us. Canada will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace,

- Trudeau wrote in X.

Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silinia noted that "Latvia is close to Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala assured that "the Czech Republic is with Ukraine and on the side of the free world," and Czech President Petr Pavel emphasized that "it is time for Europe to step up its efforts.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, assured that his country supports Ukraine because it is fighting not only for its freedom but for the whole of Europe.

"Glory to Ukraine," Kristersson wrote.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro wrote in X that "Ukraine can always count on Portugal.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, noted that Europe will continue to work with Ukraine for a just and lasting peace.

Your dignity honors the courage of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelensky,

- Metzola wrote.

French President Emmanuel Macron once again emphasized that "there is an aggressor: Russia, there is a people under attack: Ukraine".

We had the right to help Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia three years ago and continue to do so. We are Americans, Europeans, Canadians, Japanese and many others. I thank everyone who has helped and continues to help. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children and for the security of Europe,

- Macron wrote in X.

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schof assured that his country is now more than ever firmly supporting Ukraine.

We want a lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression started by Russia. For Ukraine and its people, for Europe,

- emphasized Skof.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said that "Ukraine is a victim of Russian aggression. It is waging war with the help of many friends and partners. We need to spare no effort for a just and lasting peace. Diplomacy is sometimes the art of the impossible in difficult circumstances".

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal emphasized that "Estonia is united with Zelenskyy and Ukraine in the fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, it is not easy.

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković: "Croatia knows from its own experience that only a just peace can last. The Croatian government is firmly convinced that Ukraine needs such a peace - a peace that means sovereignty, territorial integrity and a secure Europe.

AddendumAddendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needed to be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.

Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.

Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.

Subsequently, President Zelensky made the first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
European Parliament
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
