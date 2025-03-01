Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

European leaders have expressed support for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine after a skirmish with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, UNN reports.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote on his Facebook page that "what we saw today from the White House is serious and disappointing.

Ukraine still needs the support of the United States, and the security and future of Ukraine is also important to the United States and Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very difficult and brutal time, under attack from Russia. For Trump to accuse Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III is deeply unfounded, and I reject that statement. Norway stands with Ukraine in its fight for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, - Stier wrote.

On social networking site X, he noted that "Norway supports Ukraine in its just struggle for a just and lasting peace.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized that "Russia has illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine, and for three years now, Ukrainians have been fighting with courage and fortitude.

Their struggle for democracy, freedom and sovereignty is important to all of us. Canada will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace, - Trudeau wrote in X.

Latvian Prime Minister Ewika Silinia noted that "Latvia is close to Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala assured that "the Czech Republic is with Ukraine and on the side of the free world," and Czech President Petr Pavel emphasized that "it is time for Europe to step up its efforts.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, assured that his country supports Ukraine because it is fighting not only for its freedom but for the whole of Europe.

"Glory to Ukraine," Kristersson wrote.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro wrote in X that "Ukraine can always count on Portugal.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, noted that Europe will continue to work with Ukraine for a just and lasting peace.

Your dignity honors the courage of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelensky, - Metzola wrote.

French President Emmanuel Macron once again emphasized that "there is an aggressor: Russia, there is a people under attack: Ukraine".

We had the right to help Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia three years ago and continue to do so. We are Americans, Europeans, Canadians, Japanese and many others. I thank everyone who has helped and continues to help. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children and for the security of Europe, - Macron wrote in X.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schof assured that his country is now more than ever firmly supporting Ukraine.

We want a lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression started by Russia. For Ukraine and its people, for Europe, - emphasized Skof.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said that "Ukraine is a victim of Russian aggression. It is waging war with the help of many friends and partners. We need to spare no effort for a just and lasting peace. Diplomacy is sometimes the art of the impossible in difficult circumstances".

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal emphasized that "Estonia is united with Zelenskyy and Ukraine in the fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, it is not easy.

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković: "Croatia knows from its own experience that only a just peace can last. The Croatian government is firmly convinced that Ukraine needs such a peace - a peace that means sovereignty, territorial integrity and a secure Europe.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine needed to be given security guarantees and actively involved in negotiations.

Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.

Subsequently, President Zelensky made the first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.