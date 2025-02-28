Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House
Kyiv • UNN
After a verbal altercation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House, Macron issued a statement. The French president called for respect for those who have been fighting since the beginning of the conflict.
After a verbal altercation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, French President Emmanuel Macron made a statement supporting Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro.
There is a Russian “aggressor” and “victim” ,” he pointed out to the journalist, and then added ‘We must respect those who have been at war from the beginning’ .
Recall
During the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would “feel” the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.