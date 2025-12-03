Ukraine's defense is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles and the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub - Nawrocki

Ukraine's defense, both at the beginning of the war and now, is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles, as well as the functioning of the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub near the border with Ukraine. This was stated by Polish President Karol Nawrocki during a visit to the logistics hub in Jasionka on Tuesday evening, writes UNN.

It is necessary to deeply understand that especially in the first months, but also in the following years, thanks to the efforts of the Polish people, thanks to the efforts of Polish soldiers, and thanks to places like the logistics hub in Subcarpathia, Ukraine's defense against the Russian Federation is possible. - he stated.

Nawrocki also said that about 500 Polish soldiers are currently serving at the hub, half of whom are territorial defense soldiers. More than 95% of all aid for Ukraine from over 40 countries comes through this place.

According to the President of Poland, his country is making enormous efforts to ensure that the Polish armed forces are a significant part of NATO's security responsibility. The country's efforts are important for building, on the one hand, the infrastructure, prestige, and security of the Polish people, and on the other hand, in the context of alliances with other countries.

After all, we are in a place that is not only a witness to the living history of the twenty-first century, but also a place without which it would be impossible to ensure the security of the entire eastern flank of NATO. - added the politician.

