03:01 AM • 10468 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 16747 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 16520 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 28699 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 67496 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46330 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37289 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33284 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59058 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55783 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's defense is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles and the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub - Nawrocki

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that Ukraine's defense is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles and the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub. Over 95% of all aid for Ukraine from more than 40 countries comes through this hub, where about 500 Polish soldiers serve.

Ukraine's defense is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles and the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub - Nawrocki

Ukraine's defense, both at the beginning of the war and now, is possible thanks to the efforts of Poles, as well as the functioning of the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub near the border with Ukraine. This was stated by Polish President Karol Nawrocki during a visit to the logistics hub in Jasionka on Tuesday evening, writes UNN.

It is necessary to deeply understand that especially in the first months, but also in the following years, thanks to the efforts of the Polish people, thanks to the efforts of Polish soldiers, and thanks to places like the logistics hub in Subcarpathia, Ukraine's defense against the Russian Federation is possible.

- he stated.

Nawrocki also said that about 500 Polish soldiers are currently serving at the hub, half of whom are territorial defense soldiers. More than 95% of all aid for Ukraine from over 40 countries comes through this place.

According to the President of Poland, his country is making enormous efforts to ensure that the Polish armed forces are a significant part of NATO's security responsibility. The country's efforts are important for building, on the one hand, the infrastructure, prestige, and security of the Polish people, and on the other hand, in the context of alliances with other countries.

After all, we are in a place that is not only a witness to the living history of the twenty-first century, but also a place without which it would be impossible to ensure the security of the entire eastern flank of NATO.

- added the politician.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Polish President Karol Nawrocki limited his trip to Hungary, refusing to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This decision was made due to Orban's visit to Moscow, which caused concern in Warsaw.

Nawrocki also emotionally spoke out about "peace talks" with Russia, stating that there can be no agreements with Russia, as Moscow acts on the basis of lies. He emphasized that historical events confirm the immutability of this position.

Olga Rozgon

