Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski predicts a reset of US-Russian relations, emphasizing that Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who has good relations with Donald Trump, should intervene in the situation. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"War near the borders, and a reset of American-Russian relations is brewing. Instead of intervening in the affairs of his patron in Washington (Trump - ed.), the president (Nawrocki - ed.) attacks the EU and Ukraine. He does not sign ambassadorial nominations for 40 Polish diplomats...", the message says.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, Polish President Karol Nawrocki limited his trip to Hungary, refusing to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This decision was made due to Orbán's visit to Moscow, which caused concern in Warsaw.

Nawrocki also emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with Russia, stating that there can be no agreements with Russia, as Moscow acts on the basis of lies. He emphasized that historical events confirm the immutability of this position.