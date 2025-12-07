$42.180.00
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
11:06 AM • 8766 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 37582 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 49949 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 57320 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 54082 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 57591 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55441 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 40229 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 85013 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The New York Times

Musk's X social network blocked the European Commission's advertising account after a fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The European Commission lost access to its advertising account on the X social network after being fined 120 million euros for violating transparency rules. Company representative Nikita Bier stated that the account was blocked due to an attempt to exploit a vulnerability.

Musk's X social network blocked the European Commission's advertising account after a fine

The European Commission lost access to its advertising account on billionaire Elon Musk's social network X after fining it 120 million euros for violating EU transparency rules. This was stated by company representative Nikita Bier, as reported by UNN.

Details

The irony of your announcement: you logged into your inactive ad account to exploit a vulnerability in our Ad Composer – to post a link that misleads users into thinking it's a video, and artificially boost its reach

- Bier wrote.

He also added that "X believes everyone should have an equal voice on our platform."

However, it seems you believe these rules should not apply to your account. Your ad account has been suspended

- Bier added.

Recall

On Friday, the European Commission fined Elon Musk's X platform 120 million euros, the first-ever fine imposed under the bloc's flagship content moderation law.

Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the social network X, stating that the European Union needs to be "liquidated."

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recommended that American entrepreneur Elon Musk go to Mars after Musk proposed the idea of dissolving the European Union.

Musk sparked another wave of discussion by posting a provocative image criticizing the European Union on his X (Twitter) social media page.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
Radosław Sikorski
European Commission
European Union
Elon Musk
Poland