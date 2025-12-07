Musk's X social network blocked the European Commission's advertising account after a fine

The European Commission lost access to its advertising account on billionaire Elon Musk's social network X after fining it 120 million euros for violating EU transparency rules. This was stated by company representative Nikita Bier, as reported by UNN.

Details

The irony of your announcement: you logged into your inactive ad account to exploit a vulnerability in our Ad Composer – to post a link that misleads users into thinking it's a video, and artificially boost its reach - Bier wrote.

He also added that "X believes everyone should have an equal voice on our platform."

However, it seems you believe these rules should not apply to your account. Your ad account has been suspended - Bier added.

Recall

On Friday, the European Commission fined Elon Musk's X platform 120 million euros, the first-ever fine imposed under the bloc's flagship content moderation law.

Musk reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the social network X, stating that the European Union needs to be "liquidated."

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recommended that American entrepreneur Elon Musk go to Mars after Musk proposed the idea of dissolving the European Union.

Musk sparked another wave of discussion by posting a provocative image criticizing the European Union on his X (Twitter) social media page.