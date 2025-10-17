Nord Stream sabotage: Hungary outraged by Poland's decision, reaction was swift

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reacted to Poland's decision not to extradite a Ukrainian citizen, suspected of blowing up the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, to German law enforcement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Szijjártó's page on the social network "X".

Details

According to Szijjártó, Poland "not only released, but also glorified a terrorist."

If you don't like some infrastructure in Europe, you can blow it up. With this, they gave prior permission for terrorist attacks in Europe - he wrote.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to this.

When a foreign aggressor bombs your country, you can legitimately strike back by sabotaging the aggressor's ability to finance the war. This is called self-defense - he wrote on the social network "X".

Context

In Poland, Ukrainian Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, was detained.

He was questioned at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of the Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is believed to be a member of the sabotage group that blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Polish court refused Germany's extradition request for the Ukrainian. The man is suspected of blowing up the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines.

UNN also reported that a court in Italy suspended the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.