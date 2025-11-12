Europe must be ready to support Ukraine in the war with Russia for at least another three years. This was stated in an interview with TVP World by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to wage war for so long.

Ukraine is planning a three-year war, and these colonial wars usually last about ten years. I don't think Putin will be able to last another three years - said Sikorski.

He also called on the EU to play a more active role in negotiations on a future peace settlement.

"I hope the US will continue to supply Ukraine with intelligence. Of course, Poland pays for Starlink terminals, ammunition for American weapons intended for air defense and long-range strikes are also important," added the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Recall

In October, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tried to joke about Poland and the Polish court regarding the possible detention of Putin's plane and the work of the Polish court, but received a decisive and sharp response from his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski.

