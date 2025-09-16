Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, during talks in Warsaw with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stated that all options for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war must be based on adherence to the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Discussing the war in Ukraine and its consequences, Sikorski emphasized the exclusive importance of adhering to the UN Charter and respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. - reads the communiqué following the talks between the top diplomats of the two countries.

Sikorski also drew the Chinese side's attention to Russia's destabilizing actions and raised the issue of Russian drones invading Polish airspace. He emphasized that in this matter, there can be no talk of coincidence or error.

As noted, Wang Yi responded by stating that "escalation of the conflict" is not in the interests of either side. Both sides also expressed hope for the normalization of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

