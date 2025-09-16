$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, during talks in Warsaw with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stated the need to adhere to the UN Charter and respect Ukraine's sovereignty. He also drew attention to Russia's destabilizing actions and the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, during talks in Warsaw with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stated that all options for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war must be based on adherence to the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Discussing the war in Ukraine and its consequences, Sikorski emphasized the exclusive importance of adhering to the UN Charter and respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- reads the communiqué following the talks between the top diplomats of the two countries.

Sikorski also drew the Chinese side's attention to Russia's destabilizing actions and raised the issue of Russian drones invading Polish airspace. He emphasized that in this matter, there can be no talk of coincidence or error.

As noted, Wang Yi responded by stating that "escalation of the conflict" is not in the interests of either side. Both sides also expressed hope for the normalization of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland considers creating a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine - Sikorski16.09.25, 02:09 • 2726 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
