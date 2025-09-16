$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 28809 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 24720 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 29156 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 31117 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 61620 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38476 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33413 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36852 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59399 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign

September 15, 05:44 AM • 61620 views
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 61620 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
September 13, 04:18 PM • 36648 views
Poland considers creating a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine - Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that the massive flight of Russian drones over Polish territory is not accidental. He noted that this incident should be a signal for the EU and NATO regarding the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Poland considers creating a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that the massive flight of Russian drones over Polish territory cannot be accidental and should serve as a signal for the EU and NATO to create a no-fly zone. UNN writes about this with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The Polish Foreign Minister stated that the massive flight of Russian drones over the country's territory is not an accident. According to him, the Polish Air Force repelled an attack of 19 drones for seven hours.

So far, we have heard two explanations from the Russian government: that the drones accidentally flew across the border and that Russian drones could not fly that far at all. If so, Moscow should at least agree on one version, because it is impossible to vote for both at once.

- explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Sikorski noted that Rzeszów Airport, through which a significant part of Western aid to Ukraine passes, was named among the possible targets of the attack, but there is no confirmed data on this yet.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized that the incident should be an impetus for reviewing Europe's defense strategy. He recalled that the idea of creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine was discussed last year, and the implementation of such a step is possible only in coordination with NATO allies. 

Technically, we, as NATO and the EU, would be able to do this, but this is not a decision that Poland can make on its own, but only with allies. The protection of our population - for example, from falling debris - would certainly be greater if we could fight drones and other flying objects outside our territory. If Ukraine asked us to shoot them down over their territory, it would be an advantage for us. If you ask me personally: we should think about it.

- said the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Recall

Recently, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that a drone was discovered over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace in Poland. The State Protection Service neutralized it, and two Belarusian citizens were detained.

Poland convenes urgent government meeting due to Russian UAVs: time announced10.09.25, 08:32 • 4081 view

Veronika Marchenko

