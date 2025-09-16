Poland considers creating a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that the massive flight of Russian drones over Polish territory cannot be accidental and should serve as a signal for the EU and NATO to create a no-fly zone. UNN writes about this with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The Polish Foreign Minister stated that the massive flight of Russian drones over the country's territory is not an accident. According to him, the Polish Air Force repelled an attack of 19 drones for seven hours.

So far, we have heard two explanations from the Russian government: that the drones accidentally flew across the border and that Russian drones could not fly that far at all. If so, Moscow should at least agree on one version, because it is impossible to vote for both at once. - explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sikorski noted that Rzeszów Airport, through which a significant part of Western aid to Ukraine passes, was named among the possible targets of the attack, but there is no confirmed data on this yet.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized that the incident should be an impetus for reviewing Europe's defense strategy. He recalled that the idea of creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine was discussed last year, and the implementation of such a step is possible only in coordination with NATO allies.

Technically, we, as NATO and the EU, would be able to do this, but this is not a decision that Poland can make on its own, but only with allies. The protection of our population - for example, from falling debris - would certainly be greater if we could fight drones and other flying objects outside our territory. If Ukraine asked us to shoot them down over their territory, it would be an advantage for us. If you ask me personally: we should think about it. - said the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Recall

Recently, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that a drone was discovered over government buildings and the Belvedere Palace in Poland. The State Protection Service neutralized it, and two Belarusian citizens were detained.

