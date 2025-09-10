Poland convenes urgent government meeting due to Russian UAVs: time announced
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to Russian UAVs violating airspace. It will take place at 9:00 AM Kyiv time.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of the country's airspace by Russian UAVs during a massive attack on Ukraine. This was reported on the social network "X" by the spokesman of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Adam Szłapka, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The meeting will take place at 8:00 AM Warsaw time (9:00 AM Kyiv time - ed.). As the government spokesman noted, a meeting between Tusk and ministers responsible for state security is currently underway.
A meeting between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and ministers responsible for state security is underway. The Prime Minister has convened an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers for 8:00 AM
Recall
On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Due to this, the airport in Rzeszów was closed, and the airspace over Lublin airport was also closed.
The head of the country's government, Donald Tusk, confirmed the information about opening fire on objects that violated the country's airspace. At the same time, Territorial Defense Forces reservists may receive a summons for expedited appearance in 10 voivodeships of the country.