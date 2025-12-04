Polish Prime Minister Tusk asks Sejm for a closed session for "state security"

Photo: AP

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has appealed to parliament to hold part of Friday's Sejm session behind closed doors to exchange urgent information concerning state security. He announced this on his X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

I have asked Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty to classify the first item on the agenda of Friday's Sejm session, during which I will provide urgent information regarding state security. – Tusk wrote.

This decision indicates the existence of important and sensitive data that the head of government deems necessary to discuss with deputies without public disclosure. The reasons for this urgent need for classified information are not yet specified.

