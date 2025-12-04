Polish Prime Minister Tusk asks Sejm for a closed session for "state security"

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
12:31 PM • 3944 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 12266 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 9036 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 11080 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 12419 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 23345 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 39458 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35162 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45195 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 58237 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
98%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 21306 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 21087 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 25808 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 12983 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 12374 views
Publications
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 6498 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 12266 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 26200 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 58237 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 50006 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 12639 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 22264 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 67122 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 70188 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 123988 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Series
BM-21 "Grad"

Polish Prime Minister Tusk asks Sejm for a closed session for "state security"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Donald Tusk appealed to the parliament with a demand to hold part of Friday's Sejm session in a closed regime. This decision is necessary for the exchange of urgent information concerning state security.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk asks Sejm for a closed session for "state security"
Photo: AP

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has appealed to parliament to hold part of Friday's Sejm session behind closed doors to exchange urgent information concerning state security. He announced this on his X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

I have asked Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty to classify the first item on the agenda of Friday's Sejm session, during which I will provide urgent information regarding state security.

– Tusk wrote.

This decision indicates the existence of important and sensitive data that the head of government deems necessary to discuss with deputies without public disclosure. The reasons for this urgent need for classified information are not yet specified.

NATO-Russia Council officially ceased to exist, security will be built "against the Russian Federation" – Sikorski03.12.25, 21:48 • 4298 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
Poland