Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a briefing in Poland, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha stated that together with his colleagues from Poland, Radosław Sikorski, France, Jean-Noël Barrot, and Germany, Johann Wadephul, they discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We see how the Russians are implementing another hybrid special operation. The Russians want to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Russian energy system, even despite the risks of a nuclear incident. They have already built a 200 km long line from Melitopol to Mariupol - said Sybiha.

Sybiha emphasized that the Russians created a crisis with power outages at the station and are blackmailing with the threat of an accident.

This is a test for the IAEA and for all of us. Today I will have a separate meeting with Rafael Grossi, where we will discuss further actions in detail. Nuclear safety must be guaranteed, and the best guarantee of this is the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the control of Ukraine - he emphasized.

Addition

On September 23, it was reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the beginning of the occupation. On September 25, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met in Moscow with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.