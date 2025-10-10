$41.400.09
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1676 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4826 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10679 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13903 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23314 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43977 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35057 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41510 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42106 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 24686 views
All of Ukraine is under missile threat: Russians have launched a MiG-31K, Kinzhal launches recordedOctober 10, 02:01 AM • 9878 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 20947 views
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideo05:21 AM • 8256 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo06:38 AM • 15242 views
The New York Times

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski visited Lapaivka after a Russian strike killed a family of 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

The head of Polish diplomacy visited Lviv region, honoring the memory of those killed in Lapaivka on October 5. At that time, four people died and eight were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential area.

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski visited Lapaivka after a Russian strike killed a family of 4

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, paid a visit to the Lviv region. The official honored the memory of innocent people who died as a result of one of the strikes of the massive attack by Russian invaders on October 5.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of the Lviv Regional Military (State) Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

Radosław Sikorski, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited the Lviv region, and as part of his visit, he visited the village of Lapaivka, where on the night of October 5, the Russian army hit a residential area, as a result of which four people died and eight were injured.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in the Lviv region on a working visit. Together with him, and with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko, they visited the site of the vile Russian strike on civilians in Lapaivka. They honored the memory of innocent people whose lives were taken by the enemy. This loss is an open wound for Lviv region and all of Ukraine.

- Kozytskyi's press service reported.

Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of Lapaivka06.10.25, 05:29 • 32306 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Lviv Oblast
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland