Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski visited Lapaivka after a Russian strike killed a family of 4

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, paid a visit to the Lviv region. The official honored the memory of innocent people who died as a result of one of the strikes of the massive attack by Russian invaders on October 5.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of the Lviv Regional Military (State) Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

Radosław Sikorski, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited the Lviv region, and as part of his visit, he visited the village of Lapaivka, where on the night of October 5, the Russian army hit a residential area, as a result of which four people died and eight were injured.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, arrived in the Lviv region on a working visit. Together with him, and with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko, they visited the site of the vile Russian strike on civilians in Lapaivka. They honored the memory of innocent people whose lives were taken by the enemy. This loss is an open wound for Lviv region and all of Ukraine. - Kozytskyi's press service reported.

