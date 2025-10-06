Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of Lapaivka

The debris removal in the village of Lapaivka, Lviv region, continues. This is reported by the Patrol Police of Lviv region, which also publishes a corresponding video, according to UNN.

Details

Footage from body cameras shows patrol officers helping people get out of damaged houses, taking victims to ambulances, and supporting them in the first minutes after the strike.

Police also provide security at the impact sites and assist rescue services. - reads the caption to the video.

Law enforcement officers clarified that the enemy's targets were a school, a kindergarten, a church, residential buildings, hospitals, as well as civilian industrial facilities and life support facilities.

Recall

As a result of a combined drone and cruise missile attack in the Lviv region, four people died and four were injured. Russians terrorized the region with combined strikes for over five hours, damaging a number of objects, including residential buildings.

