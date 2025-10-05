Lubynets on massive Russian attack: a family of four died in Lviv region
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Lviv region, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, died. In total, five people were killed and about ten wounded across Ukraine.
Due to the Russian attack in the Lviv region, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, died. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Another night of terror against civilians. Russia launched a massive attack on a number of regions of Ukraine: with drones and missiles. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged
According to him, about ten people are currently known to have been injured.
Unfortunately, five were killed. Sincere condolences to their families. The Lviv region suffered the most, where a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, died.
He emphasized that to stop this terror, there must be a quick and painful response from partners for the aggressor.
Addition
President Zelenskyy reported that Russia launched more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones over Ukraine overnight. About 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack. Five people died.