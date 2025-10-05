Combined Russian attack: four people killed, injured in Lviv region

Due to a combined attack by Russian UAVs and cruise missiles in Lviv Oblast, four people died and four more were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, and Lviv Oblast Head Maksym Kozytskyi.

Details

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined attack by UAVs and cruise missiles in Lviv Oblast, two people died and two more were injured. All relevant services are working on site - wrote Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi noted that the dead and wounded are from Lapaivka.

As a result of the enemy attack, two people died. Two more were injured and are currently in our hospital. A 46-year-old man sustained severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. His condition is serious. A 60-year-old woman has a contusion wound to the head. Her condition is moderate. - Sadovyi wrote.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported an increase in the number of dead and injured.

Lviv Oblast: 4 people died and 4 more were injured as a result of the Russian attack. The Russians terrorized the region with combined strikes for more than five hours. - the report says.

A number of objects were damaged, including residential buildings.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

Also in Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park was attacked.