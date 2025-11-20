Poland to allocate $100 million for American weapons for Ukraine

Poland will allocate $100 million for military aid and the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative. This was stated by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, as reported by PAP, writes UNN.

Details

Sikorski noted that $100 million will be allocated by the end of 2025.

He emphasized that these funds will help finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry also spoke about the US "peace plan" to end the war in Ukraine.

Of course, as Europe, we demand to be involved in making these decisions. However, in my opinion, it is not the ability to protect the victim that should be limited, but the aggressor's ability to aggression. - Sikorski noted.

Recall

Northern and Baltic NATO allies on November 13 announced funding for a joint PURL package of $500 million for Ukraine. This package includes military equipment and ammunition from the United States.

