Iran summons Polish diplomat over 'Shahed' drone display in British Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1598 views

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Poland's Chargé d'Affaires, Marcin Wilczek, over Foreign Minister Sikorski's display of an Iranian drone, used by Russia in Ukraine, in the British Parliament. The Polish side emphasized the threat posed by drones to Poland, while Tehran considers the demonstration a violation of diplomatic norms.

Iran summons Polish diplomat over 'Shahed' drone display in British Parliament

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Poland's Chargé d'Affaires Marcin Wilczek to protest against Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski's participation in a display of an Iranian drone used by Russia in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Polish publication PAP, citing Iran International, informs UNN.

Details

The media reminds that the demonstration took place on Tuesday in the British Parliament.

The conversation at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not "one-sided"; the Polish side emphasized during the discussion that drones pose a real threat to the Republic of Poland. The Iranian side... "took this into account"

- the publication quotes Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór.

It is indicated that, according to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision to demonstrate the drone violates diplomatic norms and constitutes "politically motivated accusations" regarding Iran's role in the war in Ukraine.

Context

On October 14, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski displayed an Iranian "Shahed" drone, which the Russians tried to use to strike Ukraine, in the British Parliament building.

Earlier, Sikorski brought a "Shahed" shot down by Ukrainian forces with him to Washington.

Recall

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, visited the Lviv region. The official honored the memory of innocent people who died as a result of one of the strikes of the massive attack by Russian invaders on October 5.

