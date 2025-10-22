$41.740.01
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2110 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11387 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13691 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10666 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11040 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9890 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Dispute over Ukraine: a fierce exchange between the foreign ministers of Hungary and Poland on social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó joked about a Polish court and the possible detention of Putin's plane, to which he received a sharp response from his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski. Sikorski hinted at Hungary's reaction to the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline incident and the independence of Polish justice.

Dispute over Ukraine: a fierce exchange between the foreign ministers of Hungary and Poland on social media

Diplomatic spat in Europe: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tried to joke about Poland and the Polish court regarding the possible detention of Putin's plane and the work of the Polish court, but received a resolute and sharp response from his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The incident erupted after Szijjártó responded to a post by the Visegrad 24 TV channel, quoting Sikorski's words that Poland could use the court to detain Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plane.

 

The Hungarian minister joked about the alleged dependence of the Polish court on former Prime Minister Donald Tusk and about the refusal to extradite a suspect in the Nord Stream 2 sabotage.

Sikorski is talking about an independent court that, on the orders of Donald Tusk, refused to extradite the terrorist who blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

– Szijjártó stated. 

Sikorski responded harshly, emphasizing that the Polish court recognized sabotage against the aggressor as legitimate and noted that Poland's independent judiciary deserves respect. He also hinted at the Hungarian reaction to the incident with the Druzhba oil pipeline and joked that Hungarians could receive oil through Croatia if their compatriots repeated similar actions against the Russian war machine.

Moreover, I hope that your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, will finally be able to disable the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine, and you will receive your oil through Croatia 

– wrote the Polish diplomat.

Nord Stream sabotage: Hungary outraged by Poland's decision, reaction was swift17.10.25, 23:53 • 10078 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Nord Stream 2
Radosław Sikorski
Péter Szijjártó
Croatia
Donald Tusk
Hungary
Poland