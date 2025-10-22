Diplomatic spat in Europe: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tried to joke about Poland and the Polish court regarding the possible detention of Putin's plane and the work of the Polish court, but received a resolute and sharp response from his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski. This is reported by UNN.

The incident erupted after Szijjártó responded to a post by the Visegrad 24 TV channel, quoting Sikorski's words that Poland could use the court to detain Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plane.

The Hungarian minister joked about the alleged dependence of the Polish court on former Prime Minister Donald Tusk and about the refusal to extradite a suspect in the Nord Stream 2 sabotage.

Sikorski is talking about an independent court that, on the orders of Donald Tusk, refused to extradite the terrorist who blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline? – Szijjártó stated.

Sikorski responded harshly, emphasizing that the Polish court recognized sabotage against the aggressor as legitimate and noted that Poland's independent judiciary deserves respect. He also hinted at the Hungarian reaction to the incident with the Druzhba oil pipeline and joked that Hungarians could receive oil through Croatia if their compatriots repeated similar actions against the Russian war machine.

Moreover, I hope that your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, will finally be able to disable the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine, and you will receive your oil through Croatia – wrote the Polish diplomat.

