01:55 PM • 1226 views
Only China can make Russia stop the war in Ukraine - Polish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1696 views

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that only China can make Russia stop the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that pressure on Russia, not just words, is needed to achieve a ceasefire.

Only China can make Russia stop the war in Ukraine - Polish Foreign Minister

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski expressed his personal opinion that China is the only country in the world that can truly force Russia to cease fire in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

When asked about China's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Polish diplomatic chief Sikorski stated that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said that China "strongly supports a ceasefire" in Ukraine.

The Polish Foreign Minister noted that only one country can force Russia to stop the war. And that is China.

Words are not enough to make a ceasefire happen, pressure must be put on Russia

- added Sikorski.

Recall

Recently, in September, US President Donald Trump stated that if Europe did something about China, such as imposing sanctions or tariffs, Beijing could accelerate the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

