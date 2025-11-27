Russia closes Poland's last consulate in response to Warsaw

Russia will close the last Polish consulate in the country in response to Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, writes UNN.

Details

On November 27, the Polish ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note stating that the Polish Consulate General in Irkutsk would cease operations after December 30.

"In response to the Polish authorities' withdrawal of consent for the functioning of the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk from December 23, 2025, the Russian side decided to withdraw consent for the functioning of the Polish Consulate General in Irkutsk from December 30, 2025."

Addition

On November 19, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski withdrew consent for the functioning of the Russian consulate in Gdansk. This decision was made in response to the railway sabotage, which is linked to the activities of Russian special services.

Poland will react to railway sabotage not only diplomatically - Foreign Minister

For reference

In total, in Russia and Poland, as "Mediazona" notes, in addition to the capital's embassies, three consulates general operated: in Russia they were located in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, and Irkutsk; in Poland - in Poznan, Krakow, and Gdansk. The first to be closed was the Russian representation in Poznan in response to an attempted sabotage by Russia. After that, the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg was closed. In May 2025, the consulate general in Krakow was closed in Poland after the Marywilska market fire. After that, the Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad was closed.