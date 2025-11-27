Russia closes Poland's last consulate in response to Warsaw

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
11:04 AM • 814 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 6870 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 17059 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 13165 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 34591 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 35401 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 69853 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34302 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31675 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21903 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.1m/s
90%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 22359 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 15490 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 22550 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 9136 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 7718 views
Publications
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 7472 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 17048 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 34622 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 69845 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 38886 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 7780 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 41358 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 75355 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 91456 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 91156 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

Russia closes Poland's last consulate in response to Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Russia will close Poland's Consulate General in Irkutsk after December 30, 2025. This decision is a response to Poland's withdrawal of consent for the functioning of Russia's Consulate General in Gdańsk from December 23, 2025.

Russia closes Poland's last consulate in response to Warsaw

Russia will close the last Polish consulate in the country in response to Warsaw, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, writes UNN.

Details

On November 27, the Polish ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note stating that the Polish Consulate General in Irkutsk would cease operations after December 30.

"In response to the Polish authorities' withdrawal of consent for the functioning of the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk from December 23, 2025, the Russian side decided to withdraw consent for the functioning of the Polish Consulate General in Irkutsk from December 30, 2025."

Addition

On November 19, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski withdrew consent for the functioning of the Russian consulate in Gdansk. This decision was made in response to the railway sabotage, which is linked to the activities of Russian special services.

Poland will react to railway sabotage not only diplomatically - Foreign Minister19.11.25, 13:24 • 2860 views

For reference

In total, in Russia and Poland, as "Mediazona" notes, in addition to the capital's embassies, three consulates general operated: in Russia they were located in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, and Irkutsk; in Poland - in Poznan, Krakow, and Gdansk. The first to be closed was the Russian representation in Poznan in response to an attempted sabotage by Russia. After that, the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg was closed. In May 2025, the consulate general in Krakow was closed in Poland after the Marywilska market fire. After that, the Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad was closed.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Gdańsk
Radosław Sikorski
Poland