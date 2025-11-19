Poland will react to railway sabotage not only diplomatically - Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Poland is preparing a response to the railway explosion, which it considers an act of state terrorism. Foreign Minister Sikorski stated that a response would be provided in the coming days.
Poland will respond soon over a railway explosion it blames on two Ukrainians collaborating with Russia to spread chaos in a nation strongly supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
"It was not only an act of sabotage but also an act of state terrorism. We will respond, not only diplomatically," Radosław Sikorski told lawmakers, adding that the response would be given in the next few days.
Addition
The explosion that occurred over the weekend on the Warsaw-Lublin line, connecting the Polish capital with the Ukrainian border, followed a wave of arsons, sabotages, and cyberattacks in Poland and other European countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Poland, which is a hub for Western aid to Ukraine, said that two Ukrainian collaborators who were behind the sabotage fled to Belarus, which is an ally of Russia. Moscow denies responsibility for the sabotage, pointing to "Russophobia" in Poland and other countries, the publication writes.