Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13123 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30377 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60646 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50814 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52416 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91118 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35802 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41159 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67311 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78306 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
85%
753mm
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 21820 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6130 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 11941 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 17782 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12093 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13123 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43608 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53288 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91114 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193612 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 17981 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71516 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67461 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142712 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74119 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1998 views

Polish and Baltic officials sharply reacted to statements by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who, in their opinion, partially blamed them for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Merkel pointed to the refusal of Eastern European countries to engage in direct negotiations with Putin in 2021.

Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico

Polish and Baltic officials have sharply reacted to what they perceive as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel partly blaming them for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Their criticism of one of Europe's most important politicians of the last two decades has once again exposed what critics call the failure of Merkel's approach to Russia, and further calls into question the former chancellor's legacy, as her flagship immigration and energy policies continue to be scorned and dismantled by her successors, the publication writes.

In an interview with the Hungarian opposition media outlet Partizán, published on Friday, Merkel noted the refusal of Eastern European countries to allow direct talks between her, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, and French leader Emmanuel Macron, describing the preparations for Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"In June 2021, I felt that Putin was no longer taking the Minsk agreements seriously," Merkel said. "And that's why I wanted a new format where we, as the European Union, could talk directly to Putin."

At a European Council meeting that month, Merkel and Macron proposed direct talks with other leaders in response to the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine's border. But a coalition of Eastern European countries, including Poland, opposed the idea, the publication notes.

"Some did not support this idea. These were mainly the Baltic countries, but Poland was also against it," she said.

Merkel explained that these countries "feared" that "we would not have a common policy towards Russia... In any case, it didn't happen. Then I left office, and then Putin's aggression began."

Directly contradicting Merkel, former Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said on Monday that at the time, many countries did not understand Russia, "including Germany and the former chancellor herself."

"I constantly told her that you cannot deal with Putin 'in good faith,' but she believed that the Baltic countries were wrong. I was well aware of Merkel's views, but I am surprised that after all that has happened in Ukraine, she still thinks that way," Kariņš said.

"Putin acts the way he acts, and the only options for the West are either to submit or to resist. It is strange that the former German Chancellor said something like that today, when it should be obvious to everyone what kind of regime Russia is. I am glad that the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not share Merkel's views," he said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Monday that Russia bears full responsibility for the conflict.

"Russia's war against Ukraine is driven by one thing and one thing only: its refusal to accept the collapse of the Soviet Union and its relentless imperialist ambitions. Only Russia is to blame for this aggression," he wrote in a post on X.

Merkel's comments also sparked a flurry of reactions in Poland, including from right-wing lawmakers.

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, now deputy leader of the opposition nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on X: "Angela Merkel, with her thoughtless interview, proved that she is one of the most harmful German politicians for Europe in the last century."

Polish MEP from PiS Waldemar Buda said: "When Merkel says that she wanted to reach an agreement with Putin again, it would probably lead to the division of Ukraine! They don't understand that by dealing with Putin, they provoked the war!"

Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, former Polish ambassador to Russia and current Minister of Regional Policy from the centrist Poland 2050 party, noted that Merkel's statements only fuel Russian propaganda. "To imply that someone did not sit down in time for negotiations with Russia and did not bow low enough [to Moscow] is absurd. It would have been even worse," she said.

According to Polsat News, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski was also asked to comment on the former German Chancellor's statement during a press conference after a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen the day before.

In his opinion, this is "as true as what she said in her memoirs, that no one from Central Europe protested against Nord Stream."

"Look at the reaction of the German government to what I said in 2007 about us not liking agreements made over our heads, so it seems that the Chancellor has forgotten how her own government reacted to our protests," he added.

And Marek Magierowski, former Polish ambassador to the United States, according to Politico, criticized the media for misrepresenting Merkel's words.

"The former chancellor only says that the Baltic countries and Poland did not agree to a new format of EU negotiations with Russia," he wrote on X. "From this statement to the formulation that 'Poland is co-responsible for Putin's war' is quite a long way."

However, Magierowski did not hold back in his assessment of Merkel, calling her political tenure "one big disaster for Germany and Europe."

Merkel's team, the publication notes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Merkel called Trump an attention-seeker at her memoir presentation in Greece - Politico03.07.25, 17:11 • 6181 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Angela Merkel
Nord Stream
Radosław Sikorski
European Council
Latvia
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Germany
Mateusz Morawiecki
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland