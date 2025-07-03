Merkel called Trump an attention-seeker at her memoir presentation in Greece - Politico

Former German leader Angela Merkel stated that US President Donald Trump is intensely seeking attention, recalling from her political past difficult contacts with the American leader and his outrageous behavior. She said this while speaking at the presentation of her memoirs titled "Freedom" in Athens, Greece. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Merkel recalled how Trump refused to shake her hand at a meeting in the Oval Office in March 2017, but did so out of sight of cameras and the public.

I made a mistake by saying, "Donald, we should shake hands," and he didn't. He wanted to get attention. That's what he wants: to distract attention so that everyone looks at him. This is evident from what he does with tariffs. Ultimately, he must achieve good results for the American people. He must prove his abilities, at least to his own country - said Merkel.

Declassified CIA report criticizes US investigation into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 - AP

Merkel added that Europeans "must be united and not be afraid when Trump imposes additional tariffs on the bloc, but we must respond with our own tariffs."

I'm not saying we should break off relations with the US, but we must negotiate. Even the US cannot survive on its own. I see problematic developments. When Vice President Vance says, "We are partners, and we will only support you if you agree with our concept of freedom," which means no rules and no control, that is truly a threat to our democracy - explained the former leader of the FRG.

Merkel admits in her memoirs that she blocked Ukraine's accession to NATO out of fear of Russia