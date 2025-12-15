After years of the Russian leadership convincing the world that Ukraine was allegedly "Lenin's creation," official Moscow decided to expand this brilliant pseudo-historical concept. Maria Zakharova, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, became the author of these statements, UNN writes.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova decided to respond to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who "joked" about Orban, mentioning the "Order of Lenin."

Zakharova expressed deep indignation at the alleged forgetting of historical facts.

Sikorski forgot that if it weren't for Lenin, there would be no Poland at all - the diplomat stated.

Zakharova added: "Lenin is in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state. And modern Poland could also be called 'Poland named after Vladimir Ilyich Lenin.'"

Polish statehood dates back to the 10th century with the Piast dynasty. Its founder is considered to be Prince Mieszko I, who adopted Western Christianity in 966, long before Moscow was built, which is considered the date of baptism and Poland's official entry into the European political space.

Over the following centuries, Poland strengthened, and experienced its greatest power in the form of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth (from the 16th to the 18th century). Modern independent Poland, which Zakharova's statement refers to, was restored in 1918 after World War I, as before that, for over 120 years (from the end of the 18th century), it was divided between the Russian, Prussian, and Austrian empires.

