03:22 PM • 16938 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 19560 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 16871 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 16766 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 27887 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 19768 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 20819 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21583 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22121 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22706 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Another geopolitical "masterpiece": Russia claims Lenin created not only Ukraine but also Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Lenin is the architect of the independent Polish state. She claims that without Lenin, Poland would not exist.

Another geopolitical "masterpiece": Russia claims Lenin created not only Ukraine but also Poland

After years of the Russian leadership convincing the world that Ukraine was allegedly "Lenin's creation," official Moscow decided to expand this brilliant pseudo-historical concept. Maria Zakharova, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, became the author of these statements, UNN writes.

Details

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova decided to respond to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who "joked" about Orban, mentioning the "Order of Lenin."

Russian Foreign Ministry compared Zelenskyy to Hitler: Czech Republic reminded who really supported the Nazis31.10.25, 21:56 • 12096 views

Zakharova expressed deep indignation at the alleged forgetting of historical facts.

Sikorski forgot that if it weren't for Lenin, there would be no Poland at all

- the diplomat stated.

Zakharova added: "Lenin is in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state. And modern Poland could also be called 'Poland named after Vladimir Ilyich Lenin.'"

Reference

Polish statehood dates back to the 10th century with the Piast dynasty. Its founder is considered to be Prince Mieszko I, who adopted Western Christianity in 966, long before Moscow was built, which is considered the date of baptism and Poland's official entry into the European political space. 

Over the following centuries, Poland strengthened, and experienced its greatest power in the form of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth (from the 16th to the 18th century). Modern independent Poland, which Zakharova's statement refers to, was restored in 1918 after World War I, as before that, for over 120 years (from the end of the 18th century), it was divided between the Russian, Prussian, and Austrian empires.

Europe has never been so close to the start of World War III: Zakharova stated that Ukraine plans to strike NATO countries with Russian drones26.09.25, 20:23 • 8348 views

Stepan Haftko

