Publications
Exclusives
Europe has never been so close to the start of World War III: Zakharova stated that Ukraine plans to strike NATO countries with Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Maria Zakharova stated that Ukraine allegedly plans to use Russian drones, brought to the Yavoriv training ground, for attacks on NATO countries.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Ukraine wants to strike NATO countries with Russian drones, which, according to her, were brought to the Yavoriv training ground, in order to blame Russia for this. Zakharova wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Zakharova wrote, "today, several Hungarian media outlets immediately reported on Zelenskyy's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland in order to blame Russia for them," adding that "Bankova is preparing its 'Gleiwitz incident' (the attack by Nazi German soldiers on the German radio station 'Sender Gleiwitz' under a false flag - ed.) - in order to create a Casus belli (a pretext for war - ed.) for a war between Russia and NATO."

According to her, Ukraine's plan allegedly consists of the following:

  • repair several downed or intercepted Russian UAVs;
    • equip them with a combat striking element;
      • direct UAVs controlled by Ukrainian specialists under the guise of "Russian drones" to large NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania;
        • simultaneously conduct a disinformation campaign in Europe to blame Moscow for everything;
          • unleash an armed conflict between the Russian Federation and NATO.

            In order to carry out this provocation, on September 16, Russian "Geran" UAVs were already brought to the Yavoriv training ground in Western Ukraine, where the International Peacekeeping and Security Center of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Academy is located. They were previously repaired in Lviv at the "LORTA" plant.

            - added Zakharova. 

            She adds, citing Hungarian media, "the reason for these actions by Zelenskyy is simple - the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering a crushing defeat."

            The defeat of the army is no longer at the tactical level, but is acquiring a strategic character. If all this is confirmed, then we must admit: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the beginning of the Third World War

             - Zakharova stated.

            Recall

            President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            PoliticsNews of the World
            State Border of Ukraine
            NATO
            Romania
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Hungary
            Ukraine
            Poland