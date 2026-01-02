Forced evacuation announced in 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Due to the difficult security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children with their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kuleba, in the Zaporizhzhia region, it is about the evacuation of 651 children from 4 settlements of two communities. In Dnipropetrovsk, 2,463 children are being evacuated from 40 settlements of five communities.

Separately, the situation in the Chernihiv region was discussed. There, on December 30, mandatory evacuation was announced in 14 settlements: it has already been completed in three of them, and is still ongoing in eleven others. - added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Kuleba emphasized that it is important for the regions receiving evacuees to coordinate actions and ensure proper conditions for families.

Additionally

In total, since June 1, 150,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories to safer regions. Among them are almost 18,000 children and over 5,000 people with limited mobility, Kuleba said.

The Deputy Prime Minister reported that 17 transit centers are operating to coordinate the processes. Here, people receive comprehensive support: humanitarian, medical, psychological, legal, and social. They are helped to restore documents, apply for payments and social services, as well as financial support from the state and humanitarian partner organizations.

More than 80,000 places have been prepared in temporary accommodation centers for internally displaced persons, which allows providing people with everything they need after evacuation.

There is also a 24-hour hotline 15-48, where you can find out all the necessary information regarding evacuation, temporary accommodation, obtaining status and assistance for internally displaced persons, etc.

