Forced evacuation announced in 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
04:10 PM • 2996 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 6636 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 15156 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 24489 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 19800 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 57365 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 83801 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 62425 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56872 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 188455 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.1m/s
77%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 22295 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 7370 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 15053 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 20960 views
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia regionJanuary 2, 10:40 AM • 6380 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 21169 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 42420 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 59504 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 188459 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 109126 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 35426 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 44499 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 44641 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 109126 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 42713 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
DJI Mavic

Forced evacuation announced in 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Due to the difficult security situation, over 3,000 children are being evacuated from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Since June 1, 150,000 people have been evacuated, including 18,000 children.

Forced evacuation announced in 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Due to the difficult security situation, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate more than 3,000 children with their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kuleba, in the Zaporizhzhia region, it is about the evacuation of 651 children from 4 settlements of two communities. In Dnipropetrovsk, 2,463 children are being evacuated from 40 settlements of five communities.

Separately, the situation in the Chernihiv region was discussed. There, on December 30, mandatory evacuation was announced in 14 settlements: it has already been completed in three of them, and is still ongoing in eleven others.

- added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Kuleba emphasized that it is important for the regions receiving evacuees to coordinate actions and ensure proper conditions for families.

Chernihiv region: mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages30.12.25, 14:09 • 3154 views

Additionally

In total, since June 1, 150,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories to safer regions. Among them are almost 18,000 children and over 5,000 people with limited mobility, Kuleba said.

The Deputy Prime Minister reported that 17 transit centers are operating to coordinate the processes. Here, people receive comprehensive support: humanitarian, medical, psychological, legal, and social. They are helped to restore documents, apply for payments and social services, as well as financial support from the state and humanitarian partner organizations.

More than 80,000 places have been prepared in temporary accommodation centers for internally displaced persons, which allows providing people with everything they need after evacuation.

There is also a 24-hour hotline 15-48, where you can find out all the necessary information regarding evacuation, temporary accommodation, obtaining status and assistance for internally displaced persons, etc.

Mandatory evacuation announced in 43 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region30.12.25, 15:33 • 3232 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine