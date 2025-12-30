Mandatory evacuation announced in 43 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in over 40 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to the deteriorating security situation. This was reported by the Pokrovsk territorial community, according to UNN.

In order to preserve the life and health of the community residents, due to the increased threat to life and safety as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation... a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation from certain settlements of the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where hostilities are taking place, namely: Pokrovske settlement, Andriivka village, Bohodarivka village, Bratske village, Verbove village, Vyshneve village, Vidradne village, Vilne village, Vovche village, Hai village, Hapon-Mechetne village, Herasymivka village, Danylivka village, Dibrova village, Dobropasove village, Yehorivka village, Zelena Dolyna village, Kyrychkove village, Tsehelne village, Kolomiytsi village, Kryvobokove village, Levadne village, Malynivka village, Mayak village, Mechetne village, Nechayivka village, Novooleksandrivka village, Novoskeluvate village, Oleksandrivka village, Oleksiivka village, Orly village, Ostapivske village, Otrishky village, Zlahoda village, Petrykiv village, Pysantsi village, Pishchane village, Pryvillia village, Radisne village, Skotuvate village, Solone village, Starokasianivske village, Tykhe village, Khrystoforivka village, Chornenkove village. - the statement says.

It is known that the evacuation will be carried out within 30 days from December 29, 2025. The transit point for evacuation is Voloske village, Dnipro district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

To get help with evacuation, you can contact:

• the unified hotline for evacuation in Dnipropetrovsk region 0-800-336-085,

• partner humanitarian organizations:

- Humanitarian Mission "Proliska" 095-601-54-17;

- NGO "Tenth of April" 0-800-33-28-58, 063-528-48-89;

- CF "Rokkada" 067-120-92-03;

- CF "Children of a New Generation" 068-980-07-09;

• the National Police of Ukraine at 102;

• the head of your district or directly the executive committee of the Pokrovsk settlement council.

Chernihiv region: mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages

The statement also notes that the community is currently classified as an active combat zone, and staying in its territory poses a threat to the health and lives of citizens. If you live in the territory of the specified settlements, intend and wish to evacuate, and need assistance in this matter, please contact the above-mentioned contacts.