Mandatory evacuation announced in 43 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:07 PM • 1140 views
UAV attack on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 3136 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 6788 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 10960 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 16428 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 17184 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22506 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23229 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30127 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 30515 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.6m/s
73%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30PhotoDecember 30, 03:49 AM • 8538 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 13924 views
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 5396 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 13028 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 10154 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 10169 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 13048 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 16428 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 45757 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 46032 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 24507 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 37726 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 45791 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 56348 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 166466 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Instagram

Mandatory evacuation announced in 43 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

A mandatory evacuation has been announced from 43 settlements in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, which will last 30 days from December 29, 2025. The reason is the worsening security situation.

Mandatory evacuation announced in 43 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in over 40 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to the deteriorating security situation. This was reported by the Pokrovsk territorial community, according to UNN.

In order to preserve the life and health of the community residents, due to the increased threat to life and safety as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation... a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation from certain settlements of the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where hostilities are taking place, namely: Pokrovske settlement, Andriivka village, Bohodarivka village, Bratske village, Verbove village, Vyshneve village, Vidradne village, Vilne village, Vovche village, Hai village, Hapon-Mechetne village, Herasymivka village, Danylivka village, Dibrova village, Dobropasove village, Yehorivka village, Zelena Dolyna village, Kyrychkove village, Tsehelne village, Kolomiytsi village, Kryvobokove village, Levadne village, Malynivka village, Mayak village, Mechetne village, Nechayivka village, Novooleksandrivka village, Novoskeluvate village, Oleksandrivka village, Oleksiivka village, Orly village, Ostapivske village, Otrishky village, Zlahoda village, Petrykiv village, Pysantsi village, Pishchane village, Pryvillia village, Radisne village, Skotuvate village, Solone village, Starokasianivske village, Tykhe village, Khrystoforivka village, Chornenkove village.

- the statement says.

It is known that the evacuation will be carried out within 30 days from December 29, 2025. The transit point for evacuation is Voloske village, Dnipro district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

To get help with evacuation, you can contact:

• the unified hotline for evacuation in Dnipropetrovsk region 0-800-336-085,

• partner humanitarian organizations:

- Humanitarian Mission "Proliska" 095-601-54-17;

- NGO "Tenth of April" 0-800-33-28-58, 063-528-48-89;

- CF "Rokkada" 067-120-92-03;

- CF "Children of a New Generation" 068-980-07-09;

• the National Police of Ukraine at 102;

• the head of your district or directly the executive committee of the Pokrovsk settlement council.

Chernihiv region: mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages30.12.25, 14:09 • 1454 views

The statement also notes that the community is currently classified as an active combat zone, and staying in its territory poses a threat to the health and lives of citizens. If you live in the territory of the specified settlements, intend and wish to evacuate, and need assistance in this matter, please contact the above-mentioned contacts.

Please be informed that after the evacuation is completed, the provision of medical, social (including care) and administrative services will be suspended. In addition, the provision of certain utility services will be suspended 

- the statement says.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
charity
Ukraine