06:17 PM • 8206 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 16245 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 17511 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22832 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 26301 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 40551 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20007 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 37364 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17188 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20497 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Russian Foreign Ministry compared Zelenskyy to Hitler: Czech Republic reminded who really supported the Nazis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry published a collage where Zelenskyy and Starmer were placed next to Hitler, Chamberlain, and Daladier. In response, the Czech Foreign Ministry reminded Moscow of its cooperation with Nazi Germany in 1939.

Russian Foreign Ministry compared Zelenskyy to Hitler: Czech Republic reminded who really supported the Nazis

The Russian Foreign Ministry published a post with a collage featuring images of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside photos of Adolf Hitler, Neville Chamberlain, and Édouard Daladier during the Munich Agreement. The Czech Foreign Ministry reacted harshly, reminding Moscow of its cooperation with Nazi Germany in 1939, as reported by UNN.

Details

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated: "Times change, but the goals of Russophobes in Great Britain and their inhumane methods remain unchanged: supplying Nazis with explosives and weapons; sponsoring murders and terrorist acts; intimidating the civilian population."

In the same post, the Russian Foreign Ministry added a photo depicting Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, and Prime Minister Édouard Daladier, alongside photos of current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that the photo of Hitler, Chamberlain, and Daladier was taken during the "Munich Agreement" – an agreement between Germany, Great Britain, France, and Italy, which allowed Hitler to annex the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia, ostensibly to protect the German minority. Representatives of Czechoslovakia were not invited to the negotiations, although the decision concerned its territory.

Ultimately, Czechoslovakia lost over 20% of its territory, most of its industrial resources, and defensive fortifications. Hitler gained additional confidence and occupied the rest of Bohemia half a year later. The policy of "appeasement of the aggressor" by Britain and France failed, and the Munich Agreement became one of the steps towards the beginning of World War II.

The Czech Foreign Ministry responded to Zakharova's accusations: "Comrades, is your memory failing you? It is the Kremlin that has been supporting fascists worldwide since 1939."

A photo from September 22, 1939, was added, showing German troops marching in a solemn procession past saluting German generals and a Soviet brigade commander in Brest, Belarus.

Recall

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to Russian statements regarding the continuation of negotiations in the "Istanbul format" and called for conveying to dictator Vladimir Putin that he should end the war. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

