The Russian Foreign Ministry published a post with a collage featuring images of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside photos of Adolf Hitler, Neville Chamberlain, and Édouard Daladier during the Munich Agreement. The Czech Foreign Ministry reacted harshly, reminding Moscow of its cooperation with Nazi Germany in 1939, as reported by UNN.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated: "Times change, but the goals of Russophobes in Great Britain and their inhumane methods remain unchanged: supplying Nazis with explosives and weapons; sponsoring murders and terrorist acts; intimidating the civilian population."

In the same post, the Russian Foreign Ministry added a photo depicting Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, and Prime Minister Édouard Daladier, alongside photos of current British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that the photo of Hitler, Chamberlain, and Daladier was taken during the "Munich Agreement" – an agreement between Germany, Great Britain, France, and Italy, which allowed Hitler to annex the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia, ostensibly to protect the German minority. Representatives of Czechoslovakia were not invited to the negotiations, although the decision concerned its territory.

Ultimately, Czechoslovakia lost over 20% of its territory, most of its industrial resources, and defensive fortifications. Hitler gained additional confidence and occupied the rest of Bohemia half a year later. The policy of "appeasement of the aggressor" by Britain and France failed, and the Munich Agreement became one of the steps towards the beginning of World War II.

The Czech Foreign Ministry responded to Zakharova's accusations: "Comrades, is your memory failing you? It is the Kremlin that has been supporting fascists worldwide since 1939."

A photo from September 22, 1939, was added, showing German troops marching in a solemn procession past saluting German generals and a Soviet brigade commander in Brest, Belarus.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted to Russian statements regarding the continuation of negotiations in the "Istanbul format" and called for conveying to dictator Vladimir Putin that he should end the war.