"It cannot be guaranteed that the court will not order the government to hand him over to The Hague": Polish Foreign Ministry warned Putin against flying over the country

On October 21, Poland warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against flying through its airspace to attend a summit in Hungary with US President Donald Trump, stating that in such a case, Poland might be forced to execute an international arrest warrant for the dictator, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court will not order the government to escort such an aircraft to hand over the suspect to the court in The Hague. - said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on "Radio Rodzina", the publication writes.

Additionally

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest as part of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

In turn, Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orbán maintains warm relations with Russia, stated that it would ensure Putin's ability to enter the country for the summit and return home afterward.

At the same time, the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and denies these accusations. However, the ICC arrest warrant obliges member states of the court to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their territory.

I think the Russian side is aware of this. And therefore, if this summit takes place, hopefully with the participation of the victim of aggression, the planes will fly a different route. - said Sikorski.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that allies are rushing to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, amid fears that the two leaders could strike a flawed ceasefire deal that would weaken all of Europe, with some EU leaders lobbying for participation in the Trump-Putin meeting, as well as ensuring Zelensky's participation in any negotiations.