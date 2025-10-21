"It cannot be guaranteed that the court will not order the government to hand him over to The Hague": Polish Foreign Ministry warned Putin against flying over the country

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
09:34 AM • 1850 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 4042 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 7746 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 10763 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 19964 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 19073 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 16254 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27956 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 48316 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39402 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonightOctober 21, 01:14 AM • 20734 views
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 7744 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideoOctober 21, 02:37 AM • 11323 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 12446 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 7952 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 8114 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 19971 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 31333 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 88594 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 59706 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Director
Andriy Bilous
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 12521 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 19243 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 75721 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 70598 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 90463 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold
Shahed-136

"It cannot be guaranteed that the court will not order the government to hand him over to The Hague": Polish Foreign Ministry warned Putin against flying over the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Poland has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of possible arrest if he crosses its airspace for a summit in Hungary with Donald Trump.

"It cannot be guaranteed that the court will not order the government to hand him over to The Hague": Polish Foreign Ministry warned Putin against flying over the country

On October 21, Poland warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against flying through its airspace to attend a summit in Hungary with US President Donald Trump, stating that in such a case, Poland might be forced to execute an international arrest warrant for the dictator, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

I cannot guarantee that an independent Polish court will not order the government to escort such an aircraft to hand over the suspect to the court in The Hague.

- said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on "Radio Rodzina", the publication writes.

Additionally

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest as part of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

In turn, Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orbán maintains warm relations with Russia, stated that it would ensure Putin's ability to enter the country for the summit and return home afterward.

At the same time, the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and denies these accusations. However, the ICC arrest warrant obliges member states of the court to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their territory.

I think the Russian side is aware of this. And therefore, if this summit takes place, hopefully with the participation of the victim of aggression, the planes will fly a different route.

- said Sikorski.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that allies are rushing to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, amid fears that the two leaders could strike a flawed ceasefire deal that would weaken all of Europe, with some EU leaders lobbying for participation in the Trump-Putin meeting, as well as ensuring Zelensky's participation in any negotiations.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Radosław Sikorski
Reuters
Donald Trump
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Poland