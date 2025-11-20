Poland demands Belarus extradite two Ukrainian citizens over railway sabotage

x.com/PremierRP

Poland has sent a note to Belarus requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens accused of carrying out sabotage on behalf of Russia on the railway, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór told PAP that on Wednesday, the Belarusian chargé d'affaires received a note requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens.

Wewiór said that on Wednesday, the Belarusian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the MFA headquarters and handed a diplomatic note.

The spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that in the note, Poland requests "the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens suspected of committing acts of a terrorist nature at the request of the special services of the Russian Federation in connection with incidents in the area of Mika and Gołąb."

Closure of the Russian consulate

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced on Wednesday, after the acts of sabotage, the decision to withdraw permission for the operation of the last Russian consulate in Poland, located in Gdańsk.

When asked how much time the Russian side was given to vacate the consulate in Gdańsk, the spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "The consulate must be vacated or closed by midnight on December 23, and the consulate staff must be outside Poland."

The notification of the withdrawal of consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Gdańsk, the last consulate in Poland, was handed over to the Russian side on Wednesday.

Addition

Between November 15 and 17, two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Dorohusk route. In Mika (Garwolin County, Masovian Voivodeship), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Puławy County, Lublin Voivodeship), on Sunday, a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.