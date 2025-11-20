Poland demands Belarus extradite two Ukrainian citizens over railway sabotage

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
12:24 PM • 1802 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 3240 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26428 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 24702 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 22931 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23343 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 38714 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37617 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20044 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18519 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.9m/s
89%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 23728 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 20367 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 33723 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 16839 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 13979 views
Publications
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 1808 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 3244 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26429 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 34528 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 38715 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 24040 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 47616 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 45512 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 46727 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56082 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Fox News

Poland demands Belarus extradite two Ukrainian citizens over railway sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Poland has sent a note to Belarus requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens accused of sabotaging railways on behalf of Russia. These acts of terrorism are linked to incidents in the Mika and Golomb areas, where railway tracks were damaged.

Poland demands Belarus extradite two Ukrainian citizens over railway sabotage
x.com/PremierRP

Poland has sent a note to Belarus requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens accused of carrying out sabotage on behalf of Russia on the railway, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór told PAP that on Wednesday, the Belarusian chargé d'affaires received a note requesting the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens.

Wewiór said that on Wednesday, the Belarusian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the MFA headquarters and handed a diplomatic note.

The spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that in the note, Poland requests "the extradition of two Ukrainian citizens suspected of committing acts of a terrorist nature at the request of the special services of the Russian Federation in connection with incidents in the area of Mika and Gołąb."

Closure of the Russian consulate

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced on Wednesday, after the acts of sabotage, the decision to withdraw permission for the operation of the last Russian consulate in Poland, located in Gdańsk.

When asked how much time the Russian side was given to vacate the consulate in Gdańsk, the spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "The consulate must be vacated or closed by midnight on December 23, and the consulate staff must be outside Poland."

The notification of the withdrawal of consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Gdańsk, the last consulate in Poland, was handed over to the Russian side on Wednesday.

Addition

Between November 15 and 17, two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Dorohusk route. In Mika (Garwolin County, Masovian Voivodeship), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Puławy County, Lublin Voivodeship), on Sunday, a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Gdańsk
Belarus
Radosław Sikorski
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland