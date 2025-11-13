Zelenskyy urges EU to overcome differences on using frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European Union allies to overcome differences over the use of frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

He stated that new funding is critical for his war-torn economy to continue the fight against Russian occupiers.

I hope we get this decision. Otherwise, we will have to look for an alternative, it is a matter of our survival. Therefore, we really need it. And I count on partners - Zelenskyy said.

Context

The EU has postponed until December a decision on using Russian state assets to provide Ukraine with 140 billion euros ($162 billion) in loans, which needs new funding early next year.

Last month, the European Union failed to overcome objections from Belgium, which holds the largest share of Russian funds and wants greater guarantees that it will not be held liable for potential legal risks. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also said he would not support any plan to confiscate Kremlin assets "if these funds are spent on military expenses in Ukraine."

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Europe must be ready to support Ukraine for at least another three years. According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to wage war for so long.