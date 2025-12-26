$41.930.22
Closure of Russian consulate in Gdansk: Kremlin threatens Poland with "consequences"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the situation surrounding the building of the Russian consulate in Gdansk, stating that there could be consequences. Earlier, Poland withdrew its consent for the Russian consulate to operate in response to a railway sabotage linked to Russian special services.

Closure of Russian consulate in Gdansk: Kremlin threatens Poland with "consequences"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the situation surrounding the building of the Russian consulate in the Polish city of Gdansk. This is reported by UNN with reference to rmf24.

Details

As the representative of the aggressor country's foreign ministry stated, "those who want to seize the building of the Russian consulate should carefully weigh the consequences of such a step."

At the same time, according to the Gdansk city council, someone from the Russian consulate staff is still on the property.

Context

On November 19, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski withdrew consent for the functioning of the Russian consulate in Gdansk. This decision was made after a railway sabotage linked to the activities of Russian special services.

In response, Russia announced the closure of the Polish Consulate General in Irkutsk.

Recall

On Thursday, December 25, Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. Part of the sky over Poland was closed due to detected contraband probes moving from the territory of Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

