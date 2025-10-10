Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski received an honorary doctorate from Ivan Franko Lviv University as "one of the most outstanding diplomats of our time." This is reported by UNN with reference to tvn24.

Details

Radosław Sikorski received an honorary doctorate from Ivan Franko Lviv University. Markiyan Malskyi, Dean of the Faculty of International Relations of the university, called the Minister of Foreign Affairs one of the most outstanding diplomats of our time.

Today we welcome one of the most outstanding diplomats of our time to our university - said Malskyi, who previously served as Ukraine's ambassador to Poland.

Sikorski arrived in Lviv on an unannounced visit on Friday morning. He began it by laying flowers at the site of a residential building in Lapaivka near Lviv, destroyed during the last Russian shelling of Lviv.

I began my visit to Ukraine by honoring the memory of the victims of Russian aggression in Lapaivka - the Deputy Prime Minister wrote on his "X" page.

Sikorski also took part in the Lviv Diplomatic Forum, dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Faculty of International Relations of Ivan Franko Lviv University.

Addition

Radosław Sikorski expressed his personal opinion that China is the only country in the world that can truly force Russia to cease fire in Ukraine.

When asked about China's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Polish diplomacy chief Sikorski stated that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China "strongly supports a ceasefire" in Ukraine.